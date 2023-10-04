Top officials to test state’s health services: Dr DS Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 03 Oct: To improve the availability of health services and health facilities for the common people in the state, senior officials from the government and the Directorate General of Health will visit various districts.

State Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has issued a letter in this regard and has instructed officers from the Secretary to Director General and Director levels to visit various districts for a month from 5 October to 5 November and assess the actual situation. During their visits, departmental officers will inspect all the district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and 5 wellness centres, each, and observe the condition of infrastructure, essential medical equipment, medicines and personnel working in different cadres.

Along with this, the officers will establish communication with the local public and provide information about various schemes and facilities run by the Central and State Governments in the field of health and will also take feedback from them on the schemes.

Departmental officers will motivate the common people to have Ayushman Cards and Abha IDs made and will also give information about the efforts made so far by the state government in the direction of TB-free Uttarakhand. Along with this, officers will communicate with Nikshay Mitras and get their suggestions to make this campaign more effective.

After visiting the districts, all the officers will inspect the various schemes run on Sickle Cell Anemia and NHM and submit their detailed report to the Health Ministry within the stipulated time limit so that all the aspects can be discussed in depth at the ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ proposed in November, so that the state can be made a leader in the field of health.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that various schemes are being run by the Central and State Governments to make health services easily available to the common people in the state. Monitoring is very important to implement them effectively. In this context, top officials of the department have been instructed to go to the districts and conduct local reviews.