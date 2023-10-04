U’khand Assembly Speaker represents India Region at 66th CPC

‘Upholding Values ​​and Principles for Parliaments’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan is representing the India Region at the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in Accra, Ghana.

The CPA Executive Committee represents nine regions of CPA which include Africa, Asia, Australia, The British Isles and the Mediterranean, Canada, Caribbean, America and the Atlantic, India, as well as Pacific and Southeast Asia.

Bhushan participated in various meetings during this period, including the meetings of the Executive Committee and Sub-Committee on Planning and Review of the International Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

She participated in the conference wearing a Brahmakamal Pahari cap, the identity of Uttarakhand, and stated that she wore it to strengthen the identity of the state on the world stage.

Along with Speaker Bhushan, Jhansi MP and CPA Treasurer Anurag Sharma, and Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary are also representing the India Region.

Meanwhile, Ian Liddell, Chairman of the CPA International Executive Committee, said that the CPA provides a unique platform for inter-parliamentary dialogue. The CPA’s membership includes the national, state, provincial and territorial parliaments of the Commonwealth. The diverse nature of the membership gives it a unique position within the parliamentary community to provide a broad perspective on how to strengthen parliamentary democracy in the Commonwealth and to discuss new and innovative approaches on how to do so.

This conference of the CPA will continue till 6 October.