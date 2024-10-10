Towering Tata

Ratan Tata will very probably be awarded the Bharat Ratna soon. It should have been done when he was alive. There was hesitation, perhaps, because the government probably did not want to be seen overly favouring an industrialist, especially when his predecessor, JRD Tata, had been given the award earlier. However, he was undoubtedly a Bharat Ratna, officially acknowledged or not, as is more than evident from the reaction among the people to his passing away – tributes and condolences have been communicated from every part of India. This is because he left an impact everywhere, either through his philanthropic work or by providing quality employment through the Tata Group’s many ventures. In his personal behaviour, also, he set an example of humility and graciousness that was appreciated by all sections of society.

He also continued a great legacy with enormous success – that of the Tata Group and the Parsi community. There are many lessons to be learned from his career by the present generation of Indians, particularly the entrepreneurial class. When he took over the Tata Group, he faced many challenges, including that of introducing a new work culture. This was resisted by the established satraps of Tata companies, who were settled in the socialist environment that existed in those days. He prepared for the future, anticipating well in time the coming changes. So, it was that, once the restrictions were lifted, Tata Motors hit the ground running, transforming from a truck manufacturer to an innovative car maker that brought the Indica into the market, followed by other models. Now, the company is a leading manufacturer competing with the best in the world. The status-minded consumers may not have taken so strongly to the Nano, but it remains a good option for overcrowded city streets of the country. The same forward-looking approach led to making TCS the company it is today. Later, the forays into the international market with the acquisition of companies abroad gave the Group an international footprint. The purchase of Landrover and Jaguar by Tata Motors, generated much pride among Indians, as it was symbolic of taking-on the established powers.

Very importantly, he showed how an industrialist could make his way in a competitive market without kowtowing to the politicians. Not doing so may have cost the Tatas many opportunities but dignity was worth much more. He continued the philanthropic activity with great focus. The work culture, and treatment of employees in the Tata Group, has always been ahead of its times. Just by his presence, he enriched the Indian ethos, which is why his passing is such a great loss.