“Traditional Knowledge System has ability to make Atmanirbhar Bharat”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Apr: A special session was organised at the Dehradun Literature Festival, which concluded yesterday, on the theme – History of Science in India. The panelists for this session were Hitesh Shankar, Editor of Panchjanya, and Sabareesh PA, who has authored the book, ‘A Brief History of Science in India.

Sabareesh is a PhD research scholar at the Centre for Studies in Science Policy at JNU.

Bharat had an exceptional legacy of continued science and technological progress in ancient times, according to Sabareesh. Even during the peak of Islamic invasions and European colonialism, there existed appreciable standards of scientific pursuit amidst the Indians, which have been explored in the book revealed Sabareesh.

The understanding of science was such because of Bharat’s unique educational system back in time, stated Sabareesh.

Sabareesh believes that any knowledge system, be it scientific or social in nature, evolves over a period of time depending upon the existing challenges faced by any civilisation.

The book explains the multidisciplinary nature of the Indian knowledge system. India was well advanced in every walk of life in those days. It had explicit knowledge of rocket science that was used to protect forts by the Vijayanagara Empire, Marathas and kingdoms in Mysore, asserted Sabareesh. Later, the Britishers were impressed with Mysore rockets that they adopted the rocket science.

Speaking about subjugation of Indians by Britishers, Sabareesh said that they effectively used science and technology such as railways, telegram and scientific institutes here to explore the resource potential present in the country at that time.

In order to transform India into an Atmanirbhar Bharat, there is need to explore the Indian Knowledge System and dig deeper into Traditional Knowledge. “We need to work together to rediscover our knowledge system surpassing the present barriers,” he added.

Writing a book that required such in-depth knowledge of the subject could only be possible because of his PhD research guide, said Sabareesh and thanked his mentor.