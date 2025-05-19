Traffic Safety Appeal for Clement Town

By Col Prem Thapa (Retd)

Dehradun roads have become so crowded that it has literally assumed dangerous proportions. Take any one of them, whether main roads or connecting roads, and even lanes/by-lanes are crowded similarly. Vehicles pouring in here from other states, since the city connects all hill tourist/religious destinations, have added misery to the already populated town …in every way. The Doon administration of course is trying its best to overcome it, but its best is still not better.

But regardless of their heavily committed job, one would still like to draw their attention to one such very important place, which undoubtedly requires their immediate attention. It is the Chandrabani (Clement Town) Chowk on the main Saharanpur- Dehradun highway, which connects /leads to the Wildlife Institute of India (located a bit further up at Choila ) on the one side and connects Subhashnagar-Clement Town housing colonies on the opposite side. The main road leads to the ISBT and Transport Nagar, thus forming a heavily loaded road junction at all times of the day. But, surprisingly, there is no traffic arrangement whatsoever on it, despite many reminders regularly. Traffic guidance is left entirely to the mercy/skill and patience of the drivers, and a reminder that a serious accident might happen any day. One has to see it to believe it. No traffic lights, no traffic policemen ever; and this despite a massive accident about a year ago when a truck and a bus went off the road to avoid head on collision and swept away some wayside shops and dwellers.

The District Administration is kindly requested to make immediate arrangements to right the situation, urgently.