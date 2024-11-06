Travel writer, resident of Mussoorie, Colleen Gantzer passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

MUSSOORIE, 6 Nov: Renowned travel writer Colleen Gantzer passed away on Wednesday evening at her home ‘Oakbrook’. She was 90. Her son Peter will arrive tomorrow from Mumbai and her last rites will be performed on Friday in Mussoorie.

Colleen Gantzer a Mussoorie resident, was multifaceted. She was an eminent journalist, author, travel writer, documentary-film maker, speaker; teamed with husband Hugh. She was the First Travel columnist of the Indian Express; created 52 documentaries telecast by Doordarshan; authored thousands of articles, over 30 books; research-toured every state in India and 35 foreign countries. She was recipient of two Gold Awards from the Pacific Asia Travel Association, six national awards including a unique National Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award. On 13th Oct, 2017 the PMO wrote to her stating that the Prime Minister has praised her pioneering work in the field of travel writing (and) has also highly appreciated her Four Volume travel book Intriguing India.