Talented U’khandis presented ‘Devbhoomi Icon Awards’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rudrapur, 3 Nov: A programme was organised by Kumaon Kesari and Uttarakhand TV to celebrate talented persons who have made a significant contribution to society. They were honoured with the Devbhoomi Icon Awards. During this event, colourful cultural programmes were also performed.

The Uttarakhand Culture Department, Tourism Department, Information Department also made commendable contributions. The Chholia team entertained the participants with their musical instruments. Punjabi pop singer Montu Mast, Pahadi pop singer Girish Singh Bargli also gave wonderful performances.

Participants from various parts of Uttarakhand displayed their talent at the Devbhoomi Icon Award ceremony held at Hotel Venus located on Rampur Road. The awardees have been successful in leaving their mark in every field of social service, education, health, art, literature, music, business, sports.

Padma Shri awardee Vaidya Balendu Prakash was the Chief Guest. The Special Guests were Uttarakhand Science and Technology Department Director General, Durgesh Pant, Yoga Guru Sohit Yogi, Yoga Guru Dr Pradeep Yogi, International Ayurvedacharya Prakash Tata, senior BJP leader Renu Bala from Jammu & Kashmir, social worker Abhishek Verma, Pradeep Futala, Bhanu Chugh, Rashmi Bharti, Mrs India Parveen Khan, Mrs Uttar Pradesh Simran Kaur, Mrs India Saloni Joshi, all of whom inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Vaidya Balendu Prakash said, “The Devbhoomi Icon Award is an important platform to honour talents. This award ceremony will help in promoting the cultural and social heritage of Uttarakhand.” DG Durgesh Pant asserted that the real picture of Uttarakhand was seen in the Devbhoomi Icon Award ceremony organised by Kumaon Kesari and Uttarakhand TV.

An attempt has been made to revive the culture of Uttarakhand which is on the verge of extinction. Chholiya dance is an example of this. He said that women have also been given an opportunity to showcase their talent and the work done to bring forward those people of the society who have talent but neither get respect nor a platform is commendable. The award winners included artists, litterateurs, social workers, and entrepreneurs from various states of the country including Uttarakhand.

They were honoured for their outstanding contribution in their field. Pradeep Phutela, Editor of Kumaon Kesari, and Bhanu Prakash of Uttarakhand TV affirmed, “The Devbhoomi Icon Award is a proud occasion for us. We are happy that we can honour the people who have contributed to the development of Uttarakhand.” This award ceremony provided a platform to encourage the talented achievers of Uttarakhand and recognise their work.

The awardees in the field of sports were Deepak Munjal and Tejpal Yadav; in the field of entrepreneurship, Gaurav Madan, Muni Bhusari, Dhruv Munjal, Gunjan Narang, Abhishek Verma, Chiranjeev Singh, Sanjeev Chaudhary, Satish Ghek, Anil Gagneja, Ashok Chhabra, Geeta Dangwal, Satish Munjal, Kashmir Kamboj, Ashok Batra, Vandana Sharma and Sanjay Singh; in the field of fashion, Lucky Khan, Hema Maurya and Renu Maurya; in the field of modelling, Mahi Arora and Preeti Rana; in the field of best worldwide photography, Uttarakhand police jawan Kamal Goswami; in the field of environment, Manmohan Singh; in the field of best journalism, Narayan Singh Paragai, Rupesh Kumar Singh, Kashmir Singh Rana and Pammi Sukhija; in the field of music, Vandana Sharma, Meenu Kumar and Kavita Sirohi; in the field of social service, Harvinder Singh Chugh, Kiran Banga and Chandrakala Rai; in the field of social service, Neeru Ghai; in the field of best make-up artist, Deepti Arora; in the field of make-up partner, Kirti Singh; other awardees were Khadka, Sheena Thukral, Rakesh Gumbar, Narayan Paragai, Alka Arora, Ravi Prakash, Tejpal Yadav.