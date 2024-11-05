Unwise Narrative

National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah’s comment that the increased terrorist attacks are an attempt to ‘destablise’ the newly elected government in J&K is correct. This is despite the fact that it is also double-edged, as has been the practice among the opposition to somehow present such incidents as not so much a Pakistan inspired conspiracy, as by some ‘other’ forces. This is in line with the theory touted about the Pulwama attack. This is why Abdullah is asking for an investigation by a ‘neutral’ agency. What that would be, no one can say, because in the thinking of the opposition, there is no such neutral agency in India. Even the judiciary has not been spared when it has suited the conspiracy theorists.

It is a fact that the people of J&K have given a resounding mandate to a coalition that adheres to a moderate ideology. This is anathema for the Pak-based terrorists, as all the effort over the years has failed to establish the fundamentalist ideology required for the separatist cause. The people have obviously realised over the decades of militancy that it is not only a lost cause, but its pursuit has jeopardised the future in a big way. The economy, which was poised to take-off following the emergence of India’s high-spending middle-class, took a big hit. There has been some recovery in recent years, followed by the emergence of a stable government. It is this that is being sought to be disrupted. That cannot be the intent of anybody but those who wish to harm India.

It is important, therefore, that the likes of Farooq Abdullah resist the temptation of promoting an obviously false narrative. That would be playing into the hands of the ISI and its terrorist outfits. It would undermine the united stand that all Indians must take against terrorism. He should also realise that earlier such attempts to vilify the Indian establishment have failed, even boomeranged on those using these for political advantage. The concern that these incidents may be used to delay return to full statehood is justified, but adding fuel to the fire will certainly not help.

The Omar Abdullah government will have to display maturity and patience. It must focus on exhibiting its administrative skills – there is great potential in the present circumstances to improve the people’s lot. Such an approach will contribute not only to hastening statehood status, but also turn the public mood further against the terrorists.