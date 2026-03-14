Tree plantation undertaken at ‘Kharakhet Senani Smarak’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Mar: On the occasion of Women’s Day Week and the anniversary of the Namak Satyagraha, a plantation programme was organised today at the ‘Kharakhet Senani Smarak’, here, in memory of the freedom fighters of the district. The programme was organised under the leadership of Dr Asha Lal, Chairperson of the Women’s Cell of the All India Freedom Fighters’ Samiti.

The plantation drive was conducted as a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of women who contributed to India’s freedom struggle from the district while also promoting environmental awareness and conservation. Saplings of different species were planted during the programme and participants pledged to nurture and protect the plants.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Asha Lal said that the day is historically significant as it marks the beginning of the Namak Satyagraha, one of the most important movements of India’s freedom struggle. She emphasised that remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters, especially women, through such initiatives is a meaningful tribute and also inspires society to protect nature.

Among those present on the occasion were Manoj Dhyani, Founder of the Vrikshavandhan Abhiyan, Mukesh Narayan Sharma, Shashank Gupta, Sulochna Ishtwal, former UKD leader Prem Khanna, Madan Lal, and other social workers, forest department staff and representatives of freedom fighters’ families.

The participants also reaffirmed their commitment to work for women’s respect, empowerment, and environmental protection during the ongoing Women’s Day Week programmes.