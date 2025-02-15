Tr(i)ump(h) Mania

By Satish Aparajit

The US presidential elections are the most watched in the world. No other country’s elections generate such mass hysteria, and when someone like Trump is leading the campaign, the spectacle reaches an entirely different level. The election was expected to be a close contest, yet the results defied expectations, Trump triumphed and immediately began issuing executive orders left, right and centre.

Known primarily for his real estate empire, Trump appears to be taking that mindset to the extreme. His proposal to buy Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, was nothing short of bizarre. Then came another outrageous idea: making Canada the 51st state of the US. And now, his latest proposition? The US taking over the Gaza Strip to develop it into a heaven on earth. From a trade war to geopolitical takeovers, Trump’s ambitions know no bounds. But let’s face it. Gazans don’t need luxury resorts or golf courses; they are struggling for basic survival. To add fuel to fire, Trump has threatened Egypt and other neighbouring nations with sanctions unless they absorb Palestinian refugees. But where exactly will these people go? No Middle Eastern nation is eager to grant them immigration rights, and unless a few NATO countries step up, this plan seems like a logistical and humanitarian nightmare.

Trump’s MAGA campaign undoubtedly struck a chord with voters, but his economic policies are raising concern. His decision to impose tariffs and taxes on imports especially from traditional US allies signals a broader strategy: curbing China’s influence and disrupting its economy, which heavily relies on US and European markets. The proposed tariffs are on hold for now, giving affected countries 30 days to fall in line. The world is watching closely. Meanwhile, India appears to be aligning with this policy, anticipating a strategic advantage ahead of an upcoming White House visit from its jhappi (hugging) diplomacy expert.

And then there is Ukraine. Can Trump really halt the Russia-Ukraine war? Does he wield some magic wand, or is the world simply afraid of US intervention? Would NATO escalate the conflict into a full-scale war against Russia? Or is this a genuine attempt to stop the suffering of Ukrainians? The question of nuclear war looms in the background, especially when Trump simultaneously suggests that Ukraine might eventually become part of Russia. His statements are often contradictory, adding to his reputation as the most unpredictable leader in modern history.

Meanwhile, Trump has pulled the US out of global environmental deals. If he is not addressing climate change through traditional measures, what kind of environmental strategy is he crafting? A radical new approach, or just more denial? Reducing carbon emissions and keeping global temperatures from rising by 1.5°C should be priorities, but Trump seems to be pioneering his own version of environmental innovation.

Now, let’s look at this from another perspective. Is Trump simply a disruptor, like his close ally Elon Musk, seeking to reshape the global order? MAGA was an effective campaign war cry, but is it realistic at this stage? His focus on keeping the US dollar as the dominant global currency suggests he is playing a much bigger game.

He treats the United States like one of his business ventures, aggressively negotiating, maximising profits, and eliminating inefficiencies.

Despite all the controversy, Trump may be capable of reshaping the world order if he survives the political backlash. He has made many powerful enemies, and extreme responses cannot be ruled out. However, if he successfully curbs Islamic terrorism as per the warning that he has issued to a few organisations, that would be a major achievement. If he halts Chinese aggression against its 13 neighbouring countries and reduces US dependence on China by shifting manufacturing back home, it would mark a seismic shift in global trade.

He is, after all, a shrewd businessman and a master negotiator. The real test will be whether India’s 56-inch-chested leader can counter Trump’s aggressive economic moves. Can he prevent India from becoming overly dependent on US defence deals? Or will he respond with a bigger, stronger jhappi and turn the tables in India’s favour?

The world is watching.

(The author is a retired Air Force Wing Commander and Shaurya Chakra awardee)