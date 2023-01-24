Two more accused arrested in Patwari recruitment scam

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 23 Jan: Two more accused have been arrested in the Patwari/Lekhpal recruitment scam by the team led by SSP, Haridwar, Ajay Singh. The names of the arrested persons are Deepak Kumar, S/o Sushil Kumar, R/o Village Prahladpur, Khanpur (Haridwar), and Saurabh Prajapati, S/o late Hardwari Lal, R/o Peeth Bazar, Opposite CMI Hospital, Jwalapur (Haridwar).

These arrests were made following information received during the custodial interrogation of the main accused, Rajpal and Sanjeev Dubey, who are allegedly the kingpins in the recruitment scam. It may be recalled that the main accused, Rajpal and Sanjeev Dubey, were taken on police remand for 4 days. During their interrogation, several crucial documents and equipment related to the case were reportedly recovered by the SIT.

On Sunday, the main accused were taken to a resort in Biharigarh in district Saharanpur which was allegedly used to train some candidates in answering the leaked question papers by certain experts. The interrogation has also revealed that a third spot was also used for the same purpose. This place is said to be located in Dwarka in Delhi were the leaked question papers were solved and the candidates in question supplied with the answers. Several candidates were said to be close relatives of the accused.

Meanwhile SSP Ajay Singh, who has been entrusted to lead the SIT investigation into the Patwari Recruitment scam, claimed today that a thorough investigation is being carried out to reach to the bottom of the matter and that every person who had played a role in the paper leak case would be sent behind the bars.

In addition to the 8 accused identified and arrested in the case, the total number of arrests made so far has now gone up to 10. Those arrested in the case so far are Sanjeev Dubey, Ritu, Manish Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Rajpal, Sanjeev Kumar, Ramkumar, Sonu alias Khadku. The uncle-nephew team of Sanjeev Dubey and Rajpal are allegedly the kingpins of the racket. The police custody of the main accused has been obtained by the SIT from the court for 4 days with effect from 19 January. Today was the last day of the police custody. The SIT claims to have recovered several suspicious documents and other material related to the case.

Accused Deepak and Saurabh were arrested today after their involvement along with accused Rajpal, Sanjeev Dubey and others came to light in relation to receiving benefits in lieu of providing various other types of cooperation including solving of the question papers for the candidates. Evidence related to purchase of a printer, photo copying of the answers and their distribution among the candidates at the resort in Biharigarh is claimed to have been gathered. The investigation also confirmed the destruction of the solved papers. Similar information about use of a third spot had also come to light. Evidence of use of a Bolero car used in Delhi for carrying the accused has also been stated to have been gathered. This Bolero car belongs to a relative of Rajpal.