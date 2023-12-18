U’chal Varsity receives ‘Sustainability Award – 2023’ from International Council for Circular Economy 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Dec: Uttaranchal University was today awarded the Best Sustainability Award – 2023 by the International Council for Circular Economy. This award given by the Council’s Managing Director, Shalini Goyal Bhalla, was received by the Chancellor of the University, Jitendra Joshi.

Presenting the context of this award given by the Council in the education category, he said that Uttaranchal University is not only committed to reducing its carbon footprint but the University has also established stringent environmental policies, promoted eco-friendly practices and has been continuously improving its operations. Sustainability has been integrated into the framework. The university has set an example by establishing a green campus. Currently, green infrastructure is being continuously integrated into the campus to ensure efficient use of solar energy and reduce carbon footprint.

Uttaranchal University is actively aligning its strategies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making significant contributions by integrating sustainable practices into the academic curricula to global sustainability. In terms of energy sustainability, the university has adopted various innovative measures include the establishment of a Solar Photovoltaic Plant, along with the integration of energy-efficient equipment and accessories.

Committed to reducing its carbon footprint, the institution has established stringent environmental policies, fostering eco-friendly practices and integrating sustainability into its operational framework. As part of initiatives at Uttaranchal University, the academic community is conducting tree plantation drives, community outreach, extension activities, and biodiversity conservation programs to combat environmental degradation. The university is consistently integrating green infrastructure on campus to minimise the carbon footprints. As part of an initiative, the university is actively participating in the national Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan, focusing on the development of both adopted and neighbouring villages in close proximity to the university campus.

Upholding a commitment to eco-friendly transportation, the university has incorporated green vehicles into its fleet, promoting sustainable and low-emission alternatives. Additionally, the adoption of efficient waste utilisation strategies emphasises the university’s dedication to transforming waste into valuable resources through recycling, composting, and other sustainable practices.

