UCOST, Lakshya and Agrani  jointly celebrate 35th National Science Day 

Dehradun, 27 Feb: On the occasion of the 35th National Science Day Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology, Lakshya and Agrani organization jointly seminar organized a seminar at Shahid Durgamall post graduate college ,Doiwala, Dehradun. More than 300 students and teachers were part of the seminar. Later students were awarded for emerging winners in the competition.

The programe started with the online inaugural message about National Science Day, which was given by Director General UCOST, Dr Rajendra Dobhal.

The chief Guest of the programe Dr. DP Uniyal, Joint Director UCOST gave detailed information as to why every year National Science Day is celebrated. He gave knowledge about covid vaccine and also emphasized on how anyone can live his life easily using Science.

Key note speaker Dr. Brijmohan Sharma told how humans can make their life easier with the help of science and technology. He gave detailed knowledge about drinking water and how we can test quality of water packed in bottles.

Special guest Amit Pokhriyal ,Chairman, PRSI told that central and state government are doing a lot of work to create scientific temper in society. State govt is very shortly opening science city in Jhajra. A MOU has been signed between UCOST and NCSM for the project. It will be a milestone for the state. State government is also keen in opening science and technology college- IISER which will provide high end research in the field of science and technology. Very soon Uttarakhand will be an advance state in science and technology. He also stated that now time has come that development with environment has to be done.

Avnish Malasi from Agrani Vikaas Sansthan cordinated the program.

Sunil Rana, Kishan Singh Aswal, Dr. Prashant singh and the teachers of the college were also present on the occasion.