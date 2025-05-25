UIEA polls for executive committee 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 24 May: Elections for the new executive committee of the Uttarakhand Information Employees Association (Headquarters) for the year 2025–26 have been successfully conducted. The elections were overseen by Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Deputy Director of the Information Department, who served as the Election Officer. Assistant Election Officers Vijay Kumar and Ramsingh Parjoli assisted in conducting the elections.

Announcing the election results, Election Officer Manoj Kumar Srivastava informed that Kailash Rawat was elected as president, while Prashant Rawat and Sanjay Kumar were jointly elected as Vice-presidents. Ankit Kumar was elected as General Secretary, Parul as Joint Secretary, Rakesh Kumar Dheewan as Treasurer, Satyendra Bijlwan as Organization Secretary, Arun Kumar as Coordinator/Auditor, Bahadur Singh Kanyal as Publicity Secretary, and Balam Singh Nagarkoti as Executive Member.

Further sharing the voting details, Srivastava informed that Kailash Rawat received 52 votes for the president’s post, while Manoj Shukla received 17 votes. For Vice-president, both Prashant Rawat and Sanjay Kumar secured 34 votes each. Ankit Kumar won the General Secretary post with 51 votes against Chetan Pandey who received 18 votes. For Organization Secretary, Satyendra Bijlwan received 45 votes, while Narendra Singh Sajwan secured 24 votes. Other posts—Joint Secretary (Parul), Treasurer (Rakesh Kumar Dheewan), Coordinator/Auditor (Arun Kumar), Publicity Secretary (Bahadur Singh Kanyal), and Executive Member (Balam Singh Nagarkoti)—were declared elected unopposed.

Newly elected president Kailash Rawat stated that the new executive committee unanimously resolved to take up departmental employee issues at higher levels through dialogue. A formal memorandum of demands will soon be prepared and submitted to senior officials. He also emphasized the need for an early restructuring of the department.

Newly elected General Secretary Ankit Kumar said that a concrete action plan would be developed in the interest of the department, with a special focus on strengthening the infrastructure of district-level offices. The new executive committee extended heartfelt thanks to all employee colleagues for their support.