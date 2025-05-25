Fraudster dupes woman of Rs.54,000 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 24 May: A woman from Dehradun became a victim of online fraud after a fraudster impersonated her husband’s friend. The caller claimed that he had accidentally sent her extra money and asked her to return it. To get the money back, he sent her a QR code and some links. When she clicked on the links, a total amount of Rs 54,192 was deducted from her account.

According to the police, Pooja Kothiyal, has lodged a FIR in Rajpur police station. She said that on May 19, a person pretending to be her husband’s friend called her. He told her that he was calling from Chandigarh and that her husband had shared her number to send some money.

The fraudster sent his WhatsApp number and claimed that he had sent Rs 15,000. She received a message showing Rs 10,000 had been sent, but the money was not credited to her account. The man kept saying that the amount would come soon and told her he was sending Rs 5,000 more. After that, she got a message showing a Rs 50,000 transaction.

To take the money back, the man sent her a QR code and then some links. He asked her to use them to transfer money. When she clicked the links, money started getting deducted from her account. The total amount deducted was Rs 54,192 in different transactions.

Pooja Kothiyal has filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station in Dehradun. The police have registered a Zero FIR and sent it to Rajpur Police Station for further investigation.