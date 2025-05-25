Agriculture Minister discusses ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ with VC, Bharsar University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, May 23: Uttarakhand’s Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi met Prof Parvinder Kaushal, Vice Chancellor of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry (Bharsar), at his camp office today. The meeting focused on the planned activities under the upcoming ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 12.

Prof Kaushal informed the minister that Bharsar University has completed all preparations for the campaign. The programs will be conducted in Tehri and Pauri districts. Three teams of scientists from the university’s Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have been formed, and nodal officers have been appointed at the district level to coordinate efforts.

The 15-day campaign will be led by university scientists Dr Alok Yewale and Dr Sachin Kumar. These teams will visit villages to educate farmers on sustainable agriculture practices, Kharif crop management, usage of soil health cards, and modern agricultural technologies. Additionally, farmer feedback will be collected to help guide future research efforts. Students from the university will also participate actively in the campaign. Joshi appreciated the university’s proactive role and provided guidance to ensure the successful execution of the program.