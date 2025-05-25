Corona puts state on red alert, two Covid cases resurface

BY OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 24 May: After a long period of relief, Covid-19 has once again made its presence in Uttarakhand. Two fresh cases have been reported, one involving a doctor from AIIMS Rishikesh who has returned from Bengaluru, and the other a woman from Gujarat who had come to Rishikesh for a religious discourse. Both cases have put the Health Department on high alert, especially as Uttarakhand is a major destination for tourists and pilgrims from all over India in this season.

As per information from the Health Department, the AIIMS Rishikesh doctor developed mild symptoms after returning from Bengaluru. She has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation. Her health condition is stable, and she is being treated at home, with no need for hospital admission at present.

On the other hand, the woman from Gujarat, who was already suffering from other health problems, showed Covid-19 symptoms after arriving in Rishikesh. She has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, where a team of doctors is keeping a close watch on her condition. Her health is said to be a matter of concern due to her pre-existing ailments.

However, Director General of Health, Sunita Tamta, has clarified that there is no evidence of local transmission in Uttarakhand as of now as both cases are of people who travelled from outside the state. She has stressed the importance of maintaining strict vigilance and has instructed all hospitals to keep oxygen plants and other essential medical facilities ready. The Health Department has also asked for a review of Covid-19 protocols and preparedness in all districts.

Uttarakhand, being a hill state with limited health infrastructure in remote areas, has faced challenges during earlier waves of Covid-19. During the second wave in 2021, the state witnessed a severe shortage of oxygen and hospital beds, especially in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Haldwani. The government has since increased the number of oxygen plants and ICU beds in district hospitals. Special attention is being given to pilgrimage centres like Haridwar, Rishikesh, and the Char Dham circuit, as these places attract lakhs of devotees every year.

The Health Department has advised the public to avoid crowded places, wear masks, and maintain social distancing, especially in view of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra and tourist season. Although there are no new central government guidelines yet, the state government has decided to ramp up Covid-19 testing at airports, railway stations, and bus stands.

District officials and hospital administrations have been directed to remain fully prepared to handle any emergency situation. The government has also asked for regular review meetings at the district level to ensure all arrangements are in place.

Health experts have warned that with the rise in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country, Uttarakhand must remain alert, especially as the state sees a high influx of visitors during the summer months. The Health Department is appealing to all citizens to get tested immediately if they develop symptoms and to follow isolation protocols to prevent further spread.

At present, the situation in Uttarakhand is under control, but authorities are keeping a close watch and have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to safeguard public health.