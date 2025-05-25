Africa Day celebrated at Graphic Era with gusto

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 24 May: As part of Africa Day celebrations, the students at Graphic Era showcased glimpses of African culture and unity. The event hosted at Prof KP Nautiyal auditorium started with the national anthem of the African Union. Addressing the students, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Rakesh Kumar Sharma said that Graphic Era respects all cultures and treats students from all over the world as a family. The African students treated the viewers to their traditional dances and songs. Dressed in colorful costumes, the African students of Graphic Era Deemed University and Hill University presented the cultural heritage of their respective countries. Along with this, the students also set up stalls of traditional cuisine and handicraft items, which introduced the audience to the diversity and richness of African culture.

On this occasion, football and basketball tournaments were also organized. In the girls’ football tournament Carlinia Loila’s team secured the first position while Josophine Nedipha’s team stood second. In the girls’ basketball category, Vini’s team secured the first position. Nedipha’s team came in second. In boys’ basketball, Team Wolf secured the first position and Team Thunder stood second.

The Africa Day event was organized by Graphic Era’s Office of International Affairs. The event was attended by Pro- Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Santosh S Saraf, Dean International Affairs DR Gangodkar, faculty members and students.