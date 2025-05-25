WSDM pre-summit gets started under aegis of UCOST at Bengaluru

By Our Staff Reporter

BENGALURU, 24 May: Amidst the growing challenges of climate change and natural disasters, the third pre-summit of the ‘World Summit on Disaster Management (WSDM) 2025’ was jointly organized by the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) and the Himalayan Academy of Science and Technology (HAST) at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru. The summit witnessed participation from over 200 delegates from India and abroad.

The summit was inaugurated by Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot, who emphasized the crucial role of technology in disaster management and the need for collaborative efforts among states.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his video message, congratulated UCOST and the organizers for hosting the pre-summit and shared that the main summit would be held in Uttarakhand this November.

Bharat Ratna CNR Rao and Indumati Rao also joined the event virtually. Rao appreciated UCOST’s initiative in promoting scientific cooperation among states, while Dr Rao expressed concern over the accelerated melting of glaciers.

UCOST Director General Durgesh Pant highlighted the cultural and social ties between Uttarakhand and Karnataka and proposed an indigenous disaster management model named the ‘Silkyara Framework’, which focuses on pre-disaster scientific preparedness.

Thematic Sessions:

Session 1: Technology and Disaster Risk Management

Chair: Dinesh K Tyagi

Key Speakers: Rajendra Singh Bisht, Anshu Sharma, Kiran Rajshekaria, Geeta Priya, CNN Prabhu, Rajendra Koppa Ramarao

Key Discussion: Inclusive and Sustainable Technological Innovation

Session 2: Space-Based Observation Systems

Chair: Vinod Sharma

Key Speakers: PK Joshi, Anil Gupta, GS Rawat, Santonu Goswami, Uttam Kumar, Praveen Kumar

Key Discussion: Satellite-Based Early Warning Systems

Session 3: Expert Insights and Innovations

Chair: Vinod Menon

Key Speakers: Kapil Joshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rashmi Dixit, Shubham Tomar, HS Sudheera, Pradeep Motwani

Key Discussion: Integration of Traditional Knowledge and Science

Session 4: Women in Leadership Roles

Chair: Archana Pillai

Key Speakers: Manisha V Ramesh, Meena Gupta, Reema Pant, Preeti Rao, Suchi Vohra, Jayashree Bhatt

Key Discussion: Community-Based Solutions through Women’s Leadership