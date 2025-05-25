Visiting Telugu actor lauds Uttaranchal varsity 

By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 24 May: Renowned Indian actor and comedian Ali, known for his exceptional contributions to Telugu cinema, visited the Uttaranchal University campus on Saturday. He received a warm reception from the school president Jitender Joshi and cice-president Ankita Joshi, who presented him with a bouquet. In a significant courtesy meeting with Jitender Joshi, Ali conveyed his profound appreciation for the university’s gracious reception. He lauded the remarkable campus, cutting-edge facilities, committed faculty, and the distinguished accomplishments of the students. Additionally, Ali praised the university’s outstanding placement record, highlighting its increasing attractiveness to students across the country.
Encouraging additional students from South India to contemplate Uttaranchal University for their higher education, Ali expressed that he might even contemplate enrolling his children at Uttaranchal University in the future. He concluded his visit by congratulating and expressing gratitude to Jitender Joshi and Ankita Joshi for their hospitality. Ali’s visit signifies a moment of pride for Uttaranchal University, further bolstering its status as a leading institution for higher education in India.