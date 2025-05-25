Visiting Telugu actor lauds Uttaranchal varsity 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 24 May: Renowned Indian actor and comedian Ali, known for his exceptional contributions to Telugu cinema, visited the Uttaranchal University campus on Saturday. He received a warm reception from the school president Jitender Joshi and cice-president Ankita Joshi, who presented him with a bouquet. In a significant courtesy meeting with Jitender Joshi, Ali conveyed his profound appreciation for the university’s gracious reception. He lauded the remarkable campus, cutting-edge facilities, committed faculty, and the distinguished accomplishments of the students. Additionally, Ali praised the university’s outstanding placement record, highlighting its increasing attractiveness to students across the country.