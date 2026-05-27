Mission 2027 to gain new momentum from BJP’s National President’s visit: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 May: BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today described the upcoming visit of the party’s national president as extremely significant from the perspective of preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. Bhatt asserted that the guidance received during the visit would play a crucial role in ensuring the party’s victory for a third consecutive term in Uttarakhand.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, today, ahead of a special meeting regarding the visit of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Bhatt said the fact that the president of the world’s largest political party would directly interact with the party’s smallest organisational unit, the booth committee, reflecting the strength and ideology of the BJP organisation.

He said party workers across the State were highly enthusiastic about the first visit of the national president after assuming office. Bhatt added that the BJP workers, particularly the women and the youth activists, would accord a grand welcome to the national president at more than two dozen locations between Jolly Grant Airport and the State party office. He said local folk cultural programmes and traditional welcome ceremonies would be organised to make the reception historic and unprecedented.

Bhatt claimed that Nabin’s Dehradun visit would infuse fresh energy and enthusiasm among the party workers ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. He expressed confidence that the guidance provided by the national president during various meetings and lectures would become an important factor in making BJP’s victory hat-trick smooth and decisive. He said the electoral strategy and views on contemporary issues shared during the visit would act as a strong political weapon for party workers during the upcoming election campaign.

Speaking on the recent increase in fuel prices, Bhatt termed it a temporary and natural impact of the ongoing global crisis arising out of tensions involving the United States and Iran. He said crude oil prices had crossed three-digit levels globally and many countries across the world had witnessed an increase of 25 to 50 per cent in petroleum prices, including developed and oil self-sufficient nations.

He claimed that despite the global energy crisis, India had largely remained insulated from its impact due to the leadership, strategy and diplomacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhatt said the Central Government has itself borne much of the burden and ensured through efficient energy management that the impact of rising fuel prices did not directly affect the common public for a long period.

The BJP State President stressed that the prolonged global conflict and mounting losses of oil companies had compelled the government to permit a minimal temporary increase in fuel prices. He added that fluctuations in global crude oil rates were common and therefore prices could improve again in the near future. Bhatt said the Modi Government had not increased fuel prices even once during the past four years and had earlier reduced prices by as much as Rs 10 at one time to provide relief to the public.

He further stated that people in Uttarakhand and across the country understood the global circumstances and limitations faced by the government and were also following the Prime Minister’s message on energy conservation. Bhatt appealed to opposition parties to avoid viewing the issue through a political lens and instead play a constructive role in national interest.

During the interaction, Bhatt also commented on former Chief Minister Harish Rawat attending a programme associated with former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He said Rawat should take inspiration from Koshyari and gradually move away from active politics in favour of social service. Bhatt remarked that just as Koshyari has distanced himself from active politics and is contributing meaningfully to society, Rawat too should now focus on social work. He further claimed that public trust in Rawat and his importance within the Congress party had significantly diminished.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders also finalised responsibilities for various programmes during the national president’s visit. State media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan provided details regarding the arrangements and responsibilities assigned to party office-bearers.

According to Chauhan, the responsibilities for the first day’s welcome programmes, core committee meetings and meetings with ministers have been assigned to General Secretary Deepti Rawat, while Nalini Bhatt has been given charge of arrival and departure arrangements. BJP’s Mahangar President Siddharth Agarwal will oversee programmes at the CM’s residence and the residence of late former Chief Minister BC Khanduri. Kundan Parihar has been assigned responsibility for meetings with MPs and MLAs, while Shailendra Bisht will coordinate meetings involving state office-bearers, morcha presidents, district in-charges and district presidents.

Tarun Bansal has been given charge of meetings with mayors, municipal body chairpersons, district panchayat office-bearers and block chiefs. Manveer Singh Chauhan has been entrusted with coordination of interactions involving media, social media and IT department workers along with party spokespersons.

On the final day of the visit, Siddharth Agarwal will oversee the Tapkeshwar Temple visit programme, Surendra Rana will coordinate the breakfast programme at the residence of a booth president, Siddharth Agarwal will also supervise the booth committee meeting, Vinay Ruhela has been assigned responsibility for the intellectual conclave, while Aditya Chauhan will oversee the youth interaction programme.