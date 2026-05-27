Dhami orders intensified action on encroachments & preparedness for monsoon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Khatima, 25 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today held a virtual meeting with all the district magistrates from his private residence in Khatima. On this occasion, he directed them to accelerate the drive for removal of encroachments from the government land. He emphasised that land situated in gram sabhas must also be examined thoroughly. Stressing on strict enforcement of the prevalent land laws, he instructed that the properties found to have been purchased in violation of these laws should be vested in the state government after swift hearings. The CM further ordered eviction of illegal occupants of enemy properties and also called for regular review of waqf property details recorded on the Ummeed portal, with routine verification of the entries.

During the meeting, Dhami also directed the DMs to scrutinise all the arms licences of people arriving from other states and identify those with criminal backgrounds. He further directed checks on public service centres and identification of ineligible persons misusing government facilities through forged ration cards. He also stressed on effective monitoring of suspicious activities and speeding up verification drives.

In view of the approaching monsoon season, the CM instructed all the district administrations to complete preparatory measures in time and hold review meetings to ensure arrangements. He ordered timely repair of damaged roads in the interior areas and smooth supply of drinking water during summer, with immediate resolution of technical issues wherever they arise. He stressed that unnecessary power cuts must not occur, and if unavoidable, prior information be given to the public to prevent inconvenience.

Dhami directed regular monitoring of the Char Dham Yatra, collection of feedback from the pilgrims, and asked the officials concerned to improve the arrangements based on suggestions and complaints received from the pilgrims. He asked for adequate drinking water facilities and effective traffic management on pilgrimage routes. He also instructed completion of the Kainchi Dham bypass construction under the Manaskhand Yatra by next month.

The CM also mentioned ongoing agriculture and horticulture schemes such as poly houses, apple mission and kiwi mission and emphasised that these schemes must not remain confined to paperwork but should reach the farmers in practice. He pressed upon the need for a results‑oriented work culture to enhance farmers’ income and strengthen the rural economy.

In addition, Dhami directed faster completion of reconstruction works in disaster‑affected areas, sought detailed updates on progress in Joshimath, and instructed heightened vigilance and monitoring in disaster‑prone regions before the monsoon.