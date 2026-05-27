Poor quality roads in Mussoorie becoming cause for accidents

By Sunil sonker

Mussoorie, 25 May: With the onset of the tourist season, the influx of visitors to Mussoorie is steadily increasing; however, the city’s dilapidated roads are becoming a major source of trouble for the public. Approximately 400 metres downhill from the Masonic Lodge bus stand, right in front of the Mussoorie Girls’ School, a section of the road has been completely damaged, causing severe difficulties for both locals and tourists. Residents of the area point out that this particular stretch of road is situated on a sharp bend; given that the damaged section lies on the downhill side, there is a constant risk of accidents occurring here. The combination of a slight incline and the narrowness of the road is further hindering the smooth movement of vehicles. Locals have alleged that due to potholes and broken pavement at several locations, motorists are forced to undertake their journeys at great risk; yet, the Public Works Department (PWD) appears to be showing no seriousness in addressing the issue.

Residents have also alleged that encroachments along the roadside are on the rise. Some individuals have set up small kiosks and temporary structures to conduct business, which has further narrowed the road and heightened the risk of accidents. The public has demanded that the administration expedite the repair of the damaged road and take strict action against the encroachments occurring along the roadside.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department stated that the contractor concerned has been issued directives to repair the damaged road. Furthermore, he noted that encroachments along the roadside are currently being identified, and appropriate action will be taken shortly. Amidst the peak tourist season, the city’s poor road conditions and the growing issue of encroachments have also raised questions regarding the efficacy of the administrative machinery. Locals warn that, if these issues are not rectified in a timely manner, it could adversely impact Mussoorie’s reputation as a tourist destination.