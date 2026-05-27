Padma Bhushan for Koshyari, moment of pride for every Uttarakhandi: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 May: BJP today expressed joy over former Governor and former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari being awarded the Padma Bhushan. BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt described it as a moment of pride for the people of the state and for the state itself. Bhatt said the honour is a recognition of Bhagatda’s simplicity, dedication and lifelong service to the nation.

Bhatt conveyed gratitude on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision to confer the Padma Bhushan on Koshyari, who has long been regarded as a mentor and guide for the party in the state. In his congratulatory message, Bhatt said Koshyari’s entire life has been devoted to the nation and society. From his role during the days of Uttar Pradesh to his leadership in the Uttarakhand statehood movement and later in the development of the new state, his contribution has been unparalleled. As an able administrator, sensitive politician and architect of the organisation, Koshyari has consistently worked for the welfare of the last person standing in society. Even after stepping away from active politics, his journey of service through social work continues, making this honour not just his or the BJP’s but a matter of pride for every resident of Uttarakhand.

Extending congratulations to Koshyari, Bhatt said his simple life, humble conduct and lofty ideals are a source of guidance and inspiration for all. From his journey as a grassroots worker to Chief Minister and later Governor, his decisions upheld public welfare and development while elevating constitutional dignity. The award is a true recognition of his decades of service and contribution to nation‑building.

Bhatt, on behalf of all office‑bearers, ministers, MLAs and the party workers of Uttarakhand BJP, conveyed congratulations to Bhagatda and wished him good health and long life.