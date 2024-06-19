UKD declares Bachhi Ram Uniyal its candidate from Badrinath seat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jun: Regional party Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) has announced that Bachhi Ram Uniyal will contest the Badrinath assembly by-election on its ticket. A five-member panel was sent to the Central leadership by the Chamoli district unit. After this, the party’s Central President Puran Singh Kathait expressed confidence in Bachhi Ram Uniyal and declared him the candidate for the Badrinath assembly by-election.

According to Kathait, the UKD is going to fight the by-election with its full might.

Kathaith claimed that, in the party’s opinion, the Badrinath by-election has been imposed on the people by the BJP. He said that the BJP, while doing opportunistic politics, made the Badrinath MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari join the party because of which the byelection has been forced on the people. He claimed that people of Badrinath are going to give a fitting reply to the BJP in the byelection.

He added that Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) will make the people aware of the “anti-people policies” of the BJP by going among the people.