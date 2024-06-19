Rajesh Talwar’s Ambitious Plans for Transforming Indian Education

Book Review

By SB Uniyal

“Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge: The Past Present and Future of Excellence in Education” – Author – Rajesh Talwar

Rajesh Talwar’s “Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge: The Past Present and Future of Excellence in Education” is a compelling and insightful book that explores the future of education, especially in the context of India. Talwar, a former UN official, currently consultant, lawyer, and best-selling author, brings his extensive experience to the forefront, offering practical solutions and innovative ideas for educational reform.

The book takes readers on a fascinating journey through three of the world’s most prestigious universities: Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard. He compares the quality of education at these institutions with that in other parts of the world, particularly Asia. This comparison is enlightening, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of different educational systems and providing a clear path for improvement in India.

One of the key themes of the book is the role of technology in education. Talwar explores how educational technology (Ed-Tech) and artificial intelligence (AI) can help achieve full literacy and revolutionise learning. He discusses how these technologies can be integrated into India’s educational system to address its unique challenges. This forward-thinking approach is particularly relevant in today’s digital age, where technology can make high-quality education accessible to everyone.

The book also delves into some intriguing questions: Why do so many Indians become CEOs of the world’s biggest companies? How can India achieve impressive feats like landing a spacecraft on the moon, yet struggle with basic infrastructure issues? Talwar believes that fixing the educational system is key to addressing these challenges. He argues that, if India can reform its education effectively, it could surpass China as the global leader in education.

Talwar also looks to the future, predicting that Asia will lead in higher education. He is hopeful about Asia’s growing influence and offers clear strategies for India to quickly enhance its education system. His bold and innovative ideas are practical. However, some may find his optimism overly ambitious given the current challenges. Talwar’s writing is engaging and straightforward, making complex educational issues easy to understand. His mix of detailed analysis and storytelling keeps readers both interested and informed.

It is a must-read for anyone interested in the future of education, particularly in India. Rajesh Talwar’s expertise and innovative ideas offer valuable insights and solutions for improving education, making this book a significant contribution to the discussion on educational reform.