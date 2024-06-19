Nizamuddin to file nomination on 19 June, Butola on 21 June: Mahara

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jun: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Karan Mahara has congratulated the party candidates declared for the assembly bypolls to be held for Badrinath and Manglaur seats and wished both a grand success. In a statement issued today, Mahara thanked the national leadership of the Congress for declaring suitable candidates on both the seats and claimed that the party workers will work with full dedication to make the candidates victorious. Mahara also stated that Badrinath candidate Lakhpat Butola will file his nomination on 21 June at the District Magistrate’s Office, Gopeshwar, while Manglaur candidate Qazi Nizamuddin will file his nomination on 19 June at the District Magistrate’s Office in Roshanabad, Haridwar.

Through his statement, Karan Mahara also appealed to the voters of Badrinath seat to exercise their franchise wisely. He claimed that central and state governments of BJP have continuously cheated the people of Uttarakhand. Mahara claimed that the unemployed youth of the hills wanted to serve the country by joining the army, but the Modi government has snatched this right from them by bringing schemes like Agniveer for the youth of Uttarakhand which only provides temporary employment to them. He added that the way Uttarakhand’s daughter Ankita Bhandari was murdered was a disgrace to the state. He said that, along with the social organisations related to Uttarakhand, the people of Uttarakhand also fought hard to get justice for Ankita, but it is unfortunate that till date her family has not got justice. The PCC Chief also claimed that the development of the state has also come to a standstill under the BJP government. The whole country knows the pain of Joshimath of Badrinath assembly constituency, but the Uttarakhand government is constantly neglecting the town and the government does not have any plan for its rehabilitation. He added that there are many local issues in both the constituencies for which the Congress party has been continuously fighting. The public will give its decision keeping in mind the local and burning issues of the state.

Through this statement, Karan Mahara appealed to the senior leaders and workers of Congress to unite and gear up to make the Congress candidates win in the byelections.