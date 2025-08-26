UKGA to hold Himalayan Open Championship on 10-12 October

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pic Courtesy:

Sumeru Bahuguna

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Uttarakhand is officially on India’s golfing map. With the launch of the Uttarakhand Golf Association (UKGA), the state takes its first big swing at shaping the future of golf in the Himalayas.

Formed in June 2025 as a non-profit trust and unified body of golfers, Uttarakhand Golf Association aka UKGA has been set up to grow and elevate golf across Uttarakhand – from Dehradun and Nainital to Ranikhet and beyond. The association’s focus spans grassroots programs, golf course and public driving range development, and hosting world-class tournaments that put the region firmly in the spotlight.

“In establishing the UKGA, our aim was simple: to give golf in Uttarakhand the platform it deserves,” says Sumeru Bahuguna, Secretary of UKGA. “We wanted a body that could bring players and golf courses together, nurture talent at the grassroots, and open the doors to national-grade tournaments like our upcoming Himalayan Open Championship in October.”

Mission at a Glance:

Grow golf at all levels—from beginners to elite competitors.

Build a vibrant golf community across the state.

Organise world-class tournaments, beginning with the Himalayan Open Championship.

Celebrate the Himalayan heritage through the promotion of mountain golf.

The first chapter in this journey is the Himalayan Open Championship, UKGA’s flagship tournament, scheduled for 10-12 October 2025, in Dehradun. The event will bring together 120 golfers from across India and the home state, competing across divisions—juniors, mid/senior, and super senior amateurs. With two days of competition, an opening ceremony, finals, and a grand closing/prize distribution, the championship promises prestige, intensity, and unforgettable Himalayan views.

Founded in June 2025 and headquartered in Dehradun, UKGA brings together golf clubs across the state to build a thriving ecosystem for the sport. With committees focused on tournaments, grassroots development, membership services, and more, the association is already driving momentum in the region’s golf culture.

The Board of the Uttarakhand Golf Association comprises President Colonel Peeyush Khandka (Retd); Vice President Lt Colonel Amit Srivastava (Retd); Secretary Sumeru Bahuguna; Joint Secretary Madhav Dalvi; and Treasurer Bipin Bhatia.

Members of the Governing Council are Sushmita Manral (Lady Chairperson); Rohan Gupta; Bakul Sikka; Nitin Goel; Vijit Malik; Vidur Sikand; Amit Rathore; Anurag Bhatnagar; and Dharmendra Bohra.

The Special Invitees are Wing Commander Satish Aparajit (Retd); Lt Gen RS Pradhan (Retd); TP Singh; and retired Justice BS Verma.

The Key Highlights include Lifetime membership at just Rs 1,500 with tournament access, coaching, networking, and more; Himalayan Open Championship 10–12 October 2025 at AEPTA Golf Course, Dehradun. The Format: 2 competitive days + practice round & ceremonies. Entry is limited to 120 players; ranking points, prizes, and trophies are on offer.