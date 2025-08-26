Welham Boys’ School excels at 8th District Squash Championship

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Aug: The Welham Boys’ School Squash Team delivered an outstanding performance at the 8th District Squash Championship, held from 22 to 24 August at Vantage Hall Girls’ School, here.

The team secured a total of 18 medals – 6 Gold, 5 Silver, and 7 Bronze, competing against 8 other teams including The Doon Club, with over 115 participants across 15 categories.

According to Teacher and Squash Coach Hari Om Tripathi, Atulit Tripathi won 2 Gold Medals in the Men’s and Boys Under-17 categories. Prince Raj clinched the Gold Medal in the Boys Under-11 category. Lavit Agarwal secured Gold in the Boys Under-13 category.

Welham also took home Gold in the Boys’ under 15 category Team Event and the Men’s Team Event.

The Prize Distribution Ceremony was graced by Amrish Toney, Director of Sports at UPES, as the Chief Guest, along with Rishi Singh, Director of Vantage Hall, as well as the Principal and Vice Principal of the host school.