U’khand farmers get Rs 184 crores as PM transfers funds under PM KISAN Scheme

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 2 Aug: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday digitally released over Rs 20,500 crore under the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Nearly, 9.71 crore farmers across the country will be the beneficiaries. The transfer was made from Varanasi, with Rs 184.25 crore credited to the bank accounts of 8,28,787 beneficiary farmer families in Uttarakhand alone.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated virtually in this event from Garhi Cantt, here. Speaking on the occasion, the CM observed that the Prime Minister is firmly committed to doubling farmers’ income and improving their overall standard of living.

With this latest instalment, farmers in Uttarakhand have received more than Rs 3,300 crore under the scheme so far. Dhami stated that post-2014, several landmark initiatives have been undertaken to bolster farmer welfare under the Prime Minister ’s leadership. These include a significant increase in the Minimum Support Price for major crops, ensuring fair prices for agricultural produce. The ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ is providing farmers with a protective financial shield against losses arising from natural calamities, crop diseases and pest infestations. Through the ‘Soil Health Card’ scheme, scientific assessment of soil is guiding farmers on nutrient management, thereby enhancing crop quality and land fertility.

The CM also asserted that, inspired by the PM’s vision, the state government is actively implementing measures to ensure agricultural prosperity in Uttarakhand. He reminded that the farmers are being given interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh, along with subsidies of up to 80 per cent for purchasing equipment via the Farm Machinery Bank. Canal irrigation has been made free of cost to aid farm productivity. A budgetary provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for polyhouse construction to boost horticultural income. He also shared that the wheat farmers are receiving a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal, and the sugarcane support price has also been hiked by Rs 20 per quintal.

Dhami further reminded that the state government has rolled out several major horticultural initiatives, including the Apple Policy, Kiwi Policy, ‘State Millet Mission’, and ‘Dragon Fruit Policy’, with a total investment of Rs 1,200 crore. Under these schemes, farmers receive up to 80 per cent subsidy to encourage diversified cultivation. He remarked that Uttarakhand has secured the top position nationally in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals as per NITI Aayog’s assessment. The state has also emerged as a frontrunner in youth employment, having reduced its unemployment rate by 4.4 per cent in the last year.

The CM also reminded that Uttarakhand is the first state to enforce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He claimed that following the implementation of a stringent anti-copying law, nearly 24,000 youths have received government employment. The state has enacted strict laws against religious mass conversions and against communal violence. He added that through firm action against unauthorised encroachments termed ‘land jihad’, over 6,500 acres of government land have been reclaimed. Additionally, the launch of ‘Operation Kalnemi’ signals a robust crackdown on fraudulent activities.

Addressing the gathering, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi reminded that Uttarakhand had been conferred the “Best State in Millet Sector” award for 2023-24 at the International Nutri-Cereal Convention in Hyderabad. He also noted that the state received national accolades for its performance in the Soil Health and Fertility Scheme and Organic Farming initiatives. Farmer Harsh Singh Dangwal from Sunkia village in Nainital was honoured with the “Organic India Award”. Uttarkashi district secured second place in the “One District-One Product” category for Lal Dhan, while Haridwar and Tehri districts achieved first and second place respectively in the PM Fasal Bima Yojana rankings.

Present at the occasion included MLA Savita Kapoor, Brij Bhushan Gairola, former MP Balraj Pasi, Secretary SN Pandey, Director General of Agriculture Ranveer Singh Chauhan, and numerous farmers from across the state.