U’khand rapidly becoming popular filming destination: Dhami

CM releases poster of film ‘Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today observed that it is exciting to see that Uttarakhand is emerging as the preferred shooting destination of filmmakers across the world. Being honoured with National Film Awards every year was a big achievement for the state due to the creation of a conducive environment for filmmakers. More than 150 films are being shot in the state every year, at present. The natural beauty of Uttarakhand, the subsidy provided by the state government for film shooting, the best infrastructure for shooting, ease of filming, facilities provided by the Uttarakhand Film Development Council are making the state a preferred choice for the filmmakers.

The CM was speaking at his official residence, today, at the release of a poster of the film, ‘Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai’, produced by Satyajeet Mishra. Congratulating the team of the film, Dhami said that filmmakers ought to also give priority to the filming of the unique folk culture and traditions of the state. He also urged them to give opportunities to more local talent, film technicians and youth during the film shooting in Uttarakhand.

The CM asserted that there is no dearth of young talent in Uttarakhand. It is hoped that with the greater expansion of the film industry in the state, new avenues of opportunity would open up for local talent as well. He added that the government is working towards making the film policy more attractive so that more film production could be encouraged in the state. Film shooting had been made free in the state. A subsidy of Rs 1.5 crores has been provided under the film policy.

It may be noted that 95 percent shooting of Satyajit Mishra’s film, ‘Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai’, being produced under the banner of IJM Production Pvt Ltd, has been done in Bhimtal, Naukuchiatal, Kathgodam, Pithoragarh, Munsiyari, Kashipur and Bajpur in Uttarakhand. Actor Pranjal, who is working in the film, is also a resident of Rudrapur. Other actors in the film are Brijendra Kala, Swapnil, Rajesh Jais and Resham Tipnis. The film has music composed by popular composers Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal, who is also from Dehradun. The famous Jhoda Chanchari and Hiljatra of Uttarakhand have also been shot in the film.

On this occasion, Chairman of Forest Development Corporation Kailash Gahtodi was also present.