U’khand receives National Award for being Most Film Friendly State

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Uttarakhand has again received the ‘Most Film Friendly (Special Mention) Award’ at the 68th National Film Awards.

Congratulating the people of the state on this, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this was a proud moment for all the Uttarakhandis. Dhami said that with a view to providing all possible facilities to the producers regarding film production, the film policy which had been formulated in the state was proving to be effective and that the state has become a popular filming destination.

It is worth noting that even before this, Uttarakhand has received the same award several times.

Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar also observed on the occasion that all possible efforts are being made to promote film shooting in the state. Search is on for suitable land for the construction of the Film City. More reforms are being made in the film policy. OTT platforms are also being included in the amended film policy.