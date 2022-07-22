Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant attains Numero Uno position in the Country in treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 Jul: It may be recalled that the ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’, later renamed as the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna’ (PMJAY), is a national health insurance scheme that is very close to Prime Minister Modi’s heart. The scheme aims to help the economically weaker sections of society that need healthcare facilities.

No sooner was the scheme rolled out on 23rd September 2018, Himalayan Hospital got into proactive action and within three years of the initiation of this ambitious health insurance scheme, attained the numero one position in treatment of beneficiaries.

For meeting the target qualitatively and quantitatively, Himalayan Hospital earned the ‘First Ayushman Gold Certified Teaching Hospital’ title in the country. The accomplishment included not merely free treatment of patients in the country, but also setting new international health standards.

It needs to be mentioned here that there are approximately 650 medical college hospitals in India. Of these, Himalayan is the country’s first Teaching Hospital, which has bagged the ‘Ayushman Gold Certificate.’

It is not without reason that HH today has countless success stories to its credit.

According to Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Member Presidential Body of Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust, “This completely cashless scheme for the underprivileged provides coverage worth Rs 5 lakh to every family per year. HH has endeavored to provide topnotch healthcare services to the economically disadvantaged in the manner of a mission. We were able to attain the number one position, due to the single-minded devotion, hard work and diligence of each one of our employees, including our nurses, paramedics, doctors and the support staff. We knew it’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be worth it. We are proud we achieved our successive targets with aplomb.”

Over One Lakh patients have been treated under this scheme as per data available till May 2022 with the Ayushman department. Today, in the year 2022 Himalayan Hospital continues to stay focused on its mission of service to humanity. And the guiding light continues to be, “Work hard in silence. Let success make the noise!”