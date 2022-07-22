Sudhir Windlass alleges large scale illegal plotting in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 Jul: Industrialist Sudhir Windlass, has come out with details of huge scale illegal plotting being done by land mafias in Dehradun and has demanded a high level inquiry against them.

In a press statement issued by him, Windlass has alleged that the land mafia is very actively engaged in illegal plotting in several parts of Dehradun city and nearby. He has levelled allegations against one Kirti Aggarwal, resident of Dehradun, and his associates in particular for engaging in illegal plotting of land in several parts of Dehradun without approval of MDDA.

Windlass has further alleged that due to this illegal plotting without approval of MDDA, the government is apparently incurring revenue loss to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. Some of the plots cited by him included 30,000 square metres of land in Harrawala, 25,000 square metres of land in village Gunyal, of which 12,220 square metres have already been allegedly sold off as plots without MDDA approval. Some more plots cited by him included a plot measuring 1092 square metres in village Kaulagarh, 13,730 square metres land in village Pithuwala of which 4088 square metres have allegedly been sold off in the form of smaller plots illegally, 9240 square metres land in Banjarawala, of which 1598 square metres of land have been allegedly sold off in the form of smaller plots already.

In his press note, Windlass has also pointed out several cases across various states where strict action has been taken against the land mafia over illegal plotting. Windlass has sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, Housing Minister, Housing Secretary, Revenue Minister and Revenue Secretary, Chief Town Planner and VC MDDA, DM, Dehradun, Home Minister of India, Home Secretary of India, seeking inquiry and action in this regard.

It may further be recalled that, from time to time, there have been allegations that the authorities and the MDDA have ignored the complaints of illegal plotting and illegal construction in Dehradun and elsewhere in the state.

However, on the orders of the CM, action was taken today by MDDA on illegal plotting being done on 55 bighas of land at 2 sites, here. These two sites included a piece of15 bighas in village Sabawala, Sahaspur, without approval and on 40 bighas of land also in Sabawala without approval. The MDDA team demolished the illegal construction at both the places with the help of bulldozer.

Meanwhile, speaking to Garhwal Post, Kirti Aggarwal today claimed that he was being needlessly targetted by Windlass and that the allegations levelled against him by Windlass were not true.