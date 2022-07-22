Filmmaker Kunal Malla promotes local talent in upcoming film – ‘5th September: Happy Teacher’s Day’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jul: City-based production house KSM Film Productions has kick-started the shooting of the second schedule of its upcoming Bollywood film, ‘5th September Happy Teacher’s Day’, in Dehradun. The film is being shot at various locations in and around Dehradun, including Thano, Rishikesh, Bidholi, and GMS Road, among many more.

The cast of ‘5th September Happy Teacher’s Day’ comprises renowned Bollywood actors Sanjay Mishra, Atul Srivastava, Victor Banerjee, Kavin Dave, Sarika Singh Dave, Kiran Dubey, Deep Raj Rana and Brijendar Kala. The film is being directed by Kunal Shamshere Malla, while the Associate Director is Arvind Alok and DOP is Tobin Thomas. Kunal will also be acting in the film portraying the role of one of the teachers.

Talking about casting local talent in his film, Kunal adds, “One of the major aspects behind shooting the film was to give an opportunity to the local talent of our state. As we started the casting process, we were amazed to find a plethora of talented individuals that Uttarakhand has. Some of our local cast members include Maliha Malla, Kiran Dubey, Rishabh Khanna, Anjali Nauriyal, Anurag Verma, Abhishek Maindola, and Kusum Maindola, among many more.”

He added, “To reflect the true magnificence of our Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, we had scheduled our second shooting sequence for the monsoon season. The movie will beautifully showcase the lush greenery and serenity of spots in and around Dehradun.”

The movie will also feature the famous Garhwali Jagar ‘Chaita Ki Chaitwal’ by singer Amit Sagar and a rap song by the Uttarakhand-based Rap Artist Vasu.

Actor Sanjay Mishra said, “I am playing quite a fun and entertaining role of a teacher in the movie. It is a light-hearted film full of emotions and has a solid story with a decent subject. Kunal is working really hard on his project, and I must say he is doing a commendable job.”

He emphasised, “Doing comedy roles is arduous as it all depends on the storyline, the script, and the comic timing. This movie is perfect in all aspects. I am enjoying every bit of shooting with Kunal Malla, and I am sure this film is going to be a huge blockbuster!”

Actor Atul Srivastava stated, “As we complete the second schedule of this film, I am really excited to see the final results. The film has numerous elements of humour and is sure to take the audience on a laughter ride. It will, indeed, turn out to be a one-of-its-kind movie that is ever produced in Dehradun.”

The story of ‘5th September Happy Teachers Day’ is set in a school in the Doon Valley depicting the trials and tribulations of love, friendship, and career of teachers and their students, as the latter struggle through the last year of school. The movie journeys through a story that exemplifies friendship, respect, and excellence.

The movie is expected to release in early 2023.