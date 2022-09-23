UKPSC readying for early conduct of examinations with transparency: Dr Rakesh Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Sep: The dates of several recruitment tests to be conducted by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) now under the amended mandate have been announced. The dates were announced by the Chairman of the Commission, Dr Rakesh Kumar. The dates were fixed at a meeting of the Commission yesterday held under the chairmanship of Dr Kumar.

It may be recalled that as per a recent government order, UKPSC will now conduct many examinations for the Group C posts, which were earlier under the jurisdiction of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) which now stands discredited due to several scandals related to rigging of the examinations.

As per the prescribed calendar, the advertisement publication date for the recruitment of Police Constables-PAC/IRB/Firefighters has been fixed as 7 October, 2022, and the exam date has been fixed as 18 December, 2022.

The advertisement publication date for the post of Revenue Sub Inspectors/Lekhpal has been fixed as 14 October, 2022, and the exam date has been fixed as 8 January, 2023. The publication date for the recruitments to the posts of forest guards has been fixed as 21 October, 2022, and the date of examination as 22 January, 2023.

The advertisement publication date for the post of Assistant Accountants/Auditors has been fixed as 28 October, 2022, and the exam date will be 12 February, 2023.

The members present at the meeting included Prof (Dr) Jagmohan Singh Rana, Dr Ravi Dutt Godiyal, Anil Kumar Rana, Nandi Raju Srivastava, Dr Richa Gaur and Secretary of the Commission Girdhari Singh Rawat, Controller of Examinations SL Semwal, Legal Advisor Savita Chamoli and Deputy Secretary Dr Prashant.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr Rakesh Kumar called on the Chief Secretary, Dr SS Sandhu, following the meeting. Dr Kumar said that the Commission is making elaborate preparations on a war footing to conduct the examinations with complete transparency as per the government and departmental rules. Now, the dates for the first phase examinations have been decided. Soon the dates for other exams would also be scheduled. The Chief Secretary said that government would cooperate with the Commission in every way in conducting the examinations.