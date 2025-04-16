UKSSSC postpones recruitment examination once again

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Apr: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released important updates regarding recruitment examinations in the state. Among the announcements, the written examination for the post of Havildar Instructor has been postponed, while advertisements have been issued for two vacant posts in the Cooperative Inspector category under Group C direct recruitment. Additionally, the recruitment process for the post of Livestock Extension Officer under the Animal Husbandry Department, previously announced under Group C notification, has also been cancelled.

The written competitive examination for the post of Havildar Instructor, which was scheduled to happen on 19 April 2025, has been postponed due to ‘unavoidable reasons’. The Commission has yet to announce a new date for the examination, but it is expected that an official declaration would be made soon.

Earlier, the Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test for this post was conducted in the months of October and November 2024.

Furthermore, the Commission has issued a notification for direct recruitment to vacant posts of Cooperative Inspector Class 2 and Assistant Development Officer under Cooperative Societies in Group C. The online application process for these positions will commence on 16 April, with candidates being able to apply until 16 May. A total of 45 posts have been advertised for recruitment, with the probable date of the written examination set for 31 August 2025.

In January 2025, the Commission had issued a notification for direct recruitment to 241 vacant Group C posts across various departments. However, the advertisement for the recruitment of 120 posts of Livestock Extension Officer under the Animal Husbandry Department has now been cancelled.

With multiple recruitment notifications issued this year, Uttarakhand is set to witness a large number of examinations for various departmental vacancies. The Commission remains engaged in preparations for the smooth conduct of the written examinations but its work is being hampered due to frequent postponement or cancellation of the competitive examinations. Officials however claim that significant efforts will be made to fill vacancies across several departments, especially those under Group C, within this year.