Ultra-Modern Techniques of Surgery discussed at SGRRIM&HS during UPASICON-2023

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: A three-day conference, UPASICON-2023 (Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand Association of Surgeons of India-2023), was organised at Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, here from 17 to 19 November.

More than 500 surgeons from all over India participated in the 49th state level Annual Conference of Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand Chapter of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI). These surgeons discussed the significant aspects of ultramodern research and treatment prevailing in today’s world. More than 100 research papers were presented by surgeons from all over India.

UPASICON-2023 was inaugurated jointly by the Chief Guest & President, Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Dr Sanjay Kumar Jain, Guest of Honour and ex-President, ASI, Dr SK Mishra, Guest of Honour & President, Nepal Surgical Society, Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, Vice President, Association of Surgeons of India and President UPASI, Dr Probal Neogi, ex-President, UPASI & Organising Secretary, Dr JP Sharma, Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr RK Verma, and HOD, Surgery & the Programme’s Organising Chairman, Dr Anurag Bijlwan by lighting the ceremonial lamp in the auditorium of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, here.

Chief Guest Dr Sanjay Kumar Jain, while addressing the gathering, proclaimed that UPASI is the best chapter of ASI. He felicitated the veteran surgeons who have been continuous members of the Association for more than three decades. He praised UPASI for its outstanding performance in the disciplines of surgery and social service.

Guest of Honour Dr SK Mishra, in his address, conveyed his congratulations in advance to UPASI for its upcoming 50th anniversary. He said that UPASI has achieved many milestones of success since its inception.

Guest of Honour Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma in his address said that the way India has reached the moon, similarly, ASI and UPASI are constantly moving towards progress.

Dr Probal Neogi, in his address, said that the surgeons of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, under the flagship of UPASI, are conducting free of cost operations of the poor patients.

He said that UPASI, after crossing the membership number of 2,000, has emerged as the second biggest surgical society of the world, which is a matter of pride for India.

He appealed all the young surgeons who are just passing Post Graduation in Surgery to take the membership of UPASI and get benefitted.

Dr JP Sharma welcomed the senior and young surgeons who had come from all over India to participate in UPASICON-2023. He said that UPAICON-2023 is a unique and remarkable platform to exchange knowledge and get problems solved regarding surgeries.

Dr BK Gupta, Dr Puneet, Dr Prashant Lavania, Dr Vinod Jain, Dr Amit Agarwal, Dr AA Sonkar, Dr Manoj Pandey, Dr Sameer Kumar, Dr Amit Srivastava and Dr Ankur Bansal also threw light on the various modern techniques of surgery.

Surgery exponents from famous medical colleges explained the most modern and best techniques to conduct various types of complex surgeries by means of video presentations.

A Quiz Competition was also organised on the various topics of Surgery and the team of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences comprising Dr Eishu Verma, Dr Manas Dey and Dr Paras Gupta was the winner.

Significant roles were also played by Dr Alok Vardhan Mathur, Dr Madhulata Rana, Dr Pradeep Singhal and Dr Ajay Verma, etc., in making the conference a success.