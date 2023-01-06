Unemployment, inflation at peak under BJP rule: Mahra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Dec: State Congress President, Karan Mahra today claimed inflation has reached its peak in the country and the poor are struggling for their basic needs. He further claimed that unemployment has assumed epidemic proportion in the country and the state. He said that remember the period of the year 2013-14 when Modi was showing dreams to the youth and common people of the country. In almost every speech, he used to promise that he would end unemployment and inflation as soon as he came to power. Slogans like “Bahut Hui Mehngai Ki Maar….” were heard everywhere in the BJP rallies during the elections.

Mahra asserted that instead of decreasing, inflation and unemployment skyrocketed during past 8 years of Modi rule . Due to the failed economic policies of the Modi government at the Centre, inflation in the country is at a record level and the inflation rate has been in double digits for the last two years. The prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG to cereals, pulses, edible oil are also skyrocketing. On the other hand, the BJP government of Uttarakhand state has left behind many states of the country in terms of unemployment .

The PCC Chief claimed that the CMIE report has exposed the BJP Government’s claims in respect of employment generation and the report has pointed out that there has been a steady decline in the tourism season in Uttarakhand. In the state of Uttarakhand, there was a jump of 4 points in the unemployment rate in just four months, which proved the failures of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government. He said that all the recruitments that have taken place in the government departments in the state in the past years were facing allegations of scams.

State Congress President Karan Mahara said that the Agnipath scheme brought by the Modi government at the Centre has rubbed salt into the wounds of the unemployed youth of Uttarakhand. Those youths who used to proudly dream of serving the country by joining the army, are now being asked to do contract jobs for 4 years. There was neither pension guarantee nor a secure future for such youth.

Expressing PCC General Secretary Mathuradatt Joshi also expressed concern over the increasing unemployment rate in Uttarakhand and attributed this to the failure of Dhami government.