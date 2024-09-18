Unexpressed Gratitude

By Dr Rakesh Gulati

Hi everyone…

On Sunday … had gone for a trek.

I took my brother-in-law along with me … he especially came from Gurgaon for a nature walk here.

We chose to go to Shikhar Falls.

Beyond the falls … there was more to go to. People were going we could see. We also planned to proceed further. Went there … sat in the lap of nature … enjoying every moment …, more so because my friend (BIL) was mesmerised.

On our way back, I realised the track was slippery due to water flowing over the kuchha ground.

There was a small area which was cemented. And I realised it was even more slippery. Before I could warn my friend, as I turned to tell him this, he slipped and fell into a ravine next to the track.

He called out to me loudly. We were both stunned. The least expected thing had happened.

As we gathered our senses, I asked him to check his legs, arms, head for any injury. Luckily, these were only superficial ones. His back was hurting. Next, I thought of getting him out, wasn’t seeming possible as the ravine was deep.

I thought of calling for help. There were groups nearby, who had gone there for a cleanliness drive.

They were there to help. For a few minutes, we tried to discuss strategy, but nothing substantial was striking us. Out of nowhere, a young man, I guess in his early twenties, volunteered to jump and help my friend out. He did.

First thing I did was checked my BIL’s body superficially, as I am a medic. He gained strength and started walking back and reached the place where the trek starts – trying to act as close to normal, and strong as possible.

A few groups passed by … including that of the one who had helped us.

In all the hustle and bustle, we forgot to thank the person who jumped in the ravine to help.

I wish I had! We both realised later.

I am writing this to request you all to spread this word, in all groups, in order to find that God sent person.

Please help me in this. God bless us all. Trek safely and enjoy.