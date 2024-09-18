DM Savin Bansal rides bike along with SSP Ajai Singh to take stock of traffic woes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Sep: District Magistrate Savin Bansal and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh jointly inspected the city traffic situation today on a motorcycle. The DM and the SSP first reached Ghantaghar and observed the traffic flow for a while, exploring the possibilities for minimising traffic jams and making suitable arrangements. The DM and the SSP inspected Paltan Bazaar on foot from Ghantaghar, where Bansal directed the officials to keep the market encroachment free. He also instructed the local officials to identify small places for parking facility. He directed them to identify and remove the components and structures responsible for traffic jams in the city and explore the possibilities of foot overbridge.

The District Magistrate instructed the executing agencies to first repair the roads dug up for the ongoing sewer and drinking water pipeline works in the city and before the road repairs are completed.

On complaints regarding waterlogging and potholes in the roads, the officials concerned were warned to undertake repair. The DM warned of strict action against them if they failed to ensure repair of roads and the potholes.

Later, the DM also inspected Bindal Chowk, Ballupur Chowk, Balliwala Chowk from Ghantaghar to seek first-hand information regarding the traffic movement and the problems regarding the jams, parking and waterlogging. He directed the agencies concerned to make an effective action plan for improvement in this regard. Bansal shared that the city has been divided into 4 zones for resolving the problems of traffic problem, waterlogging, potholes on roads, etc., and added that he will be conducting surprise inspections to see the progress and the quality of the road repairs. The officers were directed to resolve the problems in a timely manner and to carry out beautification work at the intersections. During the inspection, the DM directed the officials to construct pink booths in Paltan Bazaar and at CMI Chowk and also asked them to construct separate toilets for women in Paltan Bazaar.

During the inspection, SP, City, Pramod Kumar, City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, SP, Traffic, Mukesh Kumar, CO Anuj Kumar along with related officers were present.