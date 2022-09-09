Uniform Civil Code will set example for other states: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: The committee constituted for drafting and making recommendations on the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat, here, today. The Chief Minister held discussions with the Chairperson and members of the committee. He reminded that he had promised the people of the state that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in the state. The first cabinet meeting approved the formation of a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code. Appreciating the work of the committee thus far, the Chief Minister said the expert committee had worked expeditiously. He hoped that the committee would prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code beneficial for the people of the state after taking suggestions from the general public and the experts. He expressed the hope that it would be an example for other states, also.

The Chief Minister said that there has been a positive response from the people of Uttarakhand regarding the Uniform Civil Code. The Chairperson of the Expert Committee, retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai said that the portal/website https://ucc.uk.gov.in had been launched to receive suggestions regarding the Uniform Civil Code from the people, intellectuals and organisations. Public representatives, citizens, intellectuals, organisations and institutions could send their suggestions over the next 30 days till 7 October. The committee would consider every suggestion with due seriousness.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is determined to fulfil its every promise. Till date, while making any law in the country, suggestions have not been sought from the public on such a large scale as is being done in the case of UCC laws in Uttarakhand. The appeal has been made to all the citizens and stakeholders of the state on SMS and WhatsApp with the link of the portal, through which they could submit their suggestions within a month.

During the meeting, members of the committee, retired Justice Pramod Kohli, former Chief Secretary Shatrughna Singh, Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal, social activist Manu Gaur, and Member Secretary Ajay Mishra were also present, along with Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and other officers.