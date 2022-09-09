Justice Ranjana Desai launches website of Uniform Civil Code Committee

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Chairperson of the Committee constituted for implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, retired Justice Ranjana Desai, today, launched the website of the Committee at a function held at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium, here.

All the members, namely retired Justice Pramod Kohli, former Chief Secretary Shatrughna Singh, Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal and social activist Manu Gaur as well as Member Secretary Ajay Mishra were present at the meeting.

In addition, the committee members led by Justice Ranajana Desai also called on Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, today.

It was stated by the Chairperson Desai that the citizens could give their suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code via the website.

It may be recalled that the committee was constituted on 27 May, 2022. The committee has also formed two sub-committees for UCC. One sub-committee is functioning in Delhi and the other in Dehradun.

The focus on the upcoming Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand is to ensure equality for women. Chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai appealed to women to provide suggestions in this regard.

On 2 August, the meeting of the expert committee to prepare the draft Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand was held with Justice Desai in the chair at the Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi. According to sources, discussions were held regarding the laws made so far concerning the Uniform Civil Code in the country and various states, as well as such laws abroad. It was discussed why a need was felt to enact such laws at these places.

In today’s meeting held in Dehradun, the minutes of the first meeting held on 4 July were presented before the committee. It was decided to give particular importance to women’s rights in the draft of the code.

Members Justice Pramod Kohli, Shatrughna Singh, Prof Surekha Dangwal, Manu Gaur and member secretary Ajay Mishra were present at the meeting which was chaired by Justice Ranjana Desai.