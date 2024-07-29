Union Budget will expedite development in U’khand: Nityanand Rai

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun 27 Jul: Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai was in Dehradun today where he participated in a tree plantation campaign and planted saplings under PM Modi’s campaign, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”. Later he addressed a press conference with respect to the Union Budget at a local hotel here at Subhash Road. Addressing the media persons, Rai described the latest Union Budget as a major step towards realisation of a developed India of 2047. He claimed that the Budget will also accelerate the pace of development in Uttarakhand along with ensuring progress and prosperity of farmers, women, youth and the poor alike.

Rai, addressing the media persons under the programme, “Discussion On the Budget”, claimed that the 2024-25 Union Budget will pave the way for actualisation of the dream of a developed India by 2047. He described it as accelerating the pace of development in the context of the provisions of the Union Budget and especially for states like Uttarakhand. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for streamlining the construction of national and state highways and for the multifaceted development of Uttarakhand in the budget. The Union Minister of State for Home also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always sincerely working for the development and prosperity of the country. Discussing the benefits of Uttarakhand from the Union Budget, Rai claimed that many policies have been initiated in this financial year, which will further strengthen the position of Uttarakhand in the economic, industrial, tourism and agricultural sectors of the country.

Rai expressed special gratitude to the PM and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on behalf of the state for announcing a special assistance package for offsetting the losses caused by natural calamities in Uttarakhand in the Union Budget 2024-25. He emphasised that with the help of this special package, the pace of development of the state will no longer be hampered due to disasters.

The Union Minister also welcomed the amount of Rs 5,214 crore allocated to Uttarakhand in the Railway Budget. He claimed that this provision will prove to be very significant in the development of railway facilities in the state. The benefit of which will be available in the strategically and socially ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project, Bageshwar Tanakpur Bageshwar, Uttarkashi and Dehradun Saharanpur railway lines of state interest and 3 rail projects.

The Union Minister also claimed that the Union Budget lists Nine top priorities aimed at a developed India and these priorities will prove to be effective in the overall development of Uttarakhand also along with the rest of the country. He reminded that as compared to the UPA government period 2009-14, there has been a massive hike of 240 percent in tax transfer to Uttarakhand, while the grants-in-aid by the NDA-led Central Government to the state during 2019-24 have also increased by 253 percent. Rai asserted that there is no doubt that the NDA government has shown strong commitment to the people of Uttarakhand. Under the budget, Uttarakhand has also benefited from special assistance provided for capital expenditure/investment of Rs 3,975 crore between the years 2020 and 2023. Uttarakhand will continue to get the benefit of free loans for capital expenditure by the states under this budget. He informed that in the financial year 2024-25, Uttarakhand has received a total of Rs 13,943.81 crore from the distribution of income from Union taxes and duties.

Rai also claimed that for agricultural development in Uttarakhand, announcement made for developing productivity and climate-friendly crop varieties and extensive agricultural research will prove to be extremely beneficial. The aim of this initiative is to make crops water-efficient and pest-resistant, which can greatly benefit the state where agriculture contributes 23.4 percent to the economy. He added that 109 new high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of crops are being introduced in agricultural fields and horticulture. This will prevent the loss of crops due to short periods of drought and due to unseasonal lack of water for the crops, which is sure to benefit the farmers of Uttarakhand, especially those doing horticulture. Similarly, the Finance Minister has allocated a fund of Rs 598 crores in the Union Budget 2024-25 for the environmentally friendly sustainable agriculture projects, which, he claimed will greatly help the farmers of Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the concept of the Union Budget regarding tourism, he said, Uttarakhand is bound to benefit from the plan to enhance India’s status as a global tourist destination. It will contribute significantly to tourism and employment generation in both urban and rural areas in Uttarakhand as well as in other states.

Rai asserted that additional coverage in the PM-Swanidhi scheme will help urban centres like Dehradun and Haridwar, which will strengthen the informal economy and move the formal economy forward. It also will help in reducing poverty from rural and urban areas of Uttarakhand and will promote the implementation of the National Livelihood Mission through self-help groups. This mission will provide self-employment and skilled employment opportunities to the women of Uttarakhand.

He said, in the budget for the year 2024-25, the Centre has allocated Rs 567 crore under the Industrial Development Scheme 2017 for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Industrial activity is further increasing the economic resilience and prosperity of the state. By supporting infrastructure development and providing incentives for businesses, this scheme will bring transformation in Uttarakhand.

The Union Minister of State also reminded that FM Sitharaman has also announced a credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs in the manufacturing sector. Term loans without third-party guarantee scheme is provided to MSMEs for purchase of machinery and equipment. A self-financing guarantee fund will provide coverage of up to Rs 100 crores. The scheme will benefit MSMEs in Uttarakhand, especially in manufacturing hubs like Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, and Rishikesh, and here the entrepreneurs can avail term loans for upgrading machinery and equipment. This will enhance their production capabilities and competitiveness. The Budget has also announced the continuation of PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, which can also benefit Uttarakhand greatly. The ample sunlight and the villages in the hills in the state make it ideal for rooftop solar installations. This initiative will provide up to 300 units of free electricity to rural areas every month, reducing their electricity bills and helping empower families by promoting renewable energy use.

Rai said that the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has been announced in the budget to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural settlements. This will improve the rural sector of Uttarakhand greatly. In Uttarakhand, PMGSY has already constructed 20,188.14 km of road, all of which has boosted rural development due to connectivity to markets, health care and education. In the Union Budget 2024-25, the Modi government has set aside Rs 206.33 crore for the water supply program for rural-urban areas of Uttarakhand. This will prove to be a boon for improving water availability in Uttarakhand.

BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, senior BJP leader Anil Goyal and BJP State General Secretary Aditya Kothari were among those present on the occasion.