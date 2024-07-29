CM announces assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of deceased in Toli village

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed Garhwal Commissioner, Vinay Shankar Pandey and District Magistrate Tehri Garhwal, Mayur Dixit to effectively carry out relief and rescue operations on the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides in Bal Ganga and Budha Kedar of Bhilangana development block of Tehri Garhwal. Expressing grief over the incident, the Chief Minister has asked the Minister in-charge of Tehri, Prem Chand Aggarwal to visit the spot and review the relief and rescue work. On the orders of the CM, ex-gratia relief cheques of Rs 4 lakh each have been given to the families of the deceased and a cheque of Rs 1.35 lakh against the damage to the house has also been made immediately available. It may be recalled that two women lost their lives in Bhilangana development Block of district Tehri in landslides yesterday due to cloudburst and excessive rains.

The Chief Minister has directed the Tehri District Administration to immediately identify the sensitive villages in the affected area and shift the affected to a safer place. Dhami also directed that arrangements should be made to keep the local residents as well as cattle and other domestic animals at safe places. He further directed the District Magistrate to ensure the arrangements of electricity, drinking water etc. in the relief camps on priority basis and also provide the permissible relief amount to the victims immediately.

District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, sharing information about the incident, said that due to heavy rain and landslide in the Balganga area of Bhilangana development block of Tehri Garhwal district, information was received that two women were buried under the debris in a house in Toli village. SDRF, Police, Revenue, Health Department teams immediately left for the spot and search and rescue operations were started. The household goods of Purnima Devi have also been shifted to safer location.

Dixit claimed that the rescue team has removed the bodies of Sarita Devi, wife of Virendra Singh and Ankita , daughter Virendra Singh from the debris, while the injured Virendra Singh has been admitted to PHC Beleshwar after first aid. Relief cheques of Rs. 4 lakh each have been given to the families of the deceased and a cheque of Rs. 1.35 lakh as relief against the house damage has also been immediately made available. Besides, cheques for compensation relief amount were distributed after investigation of loss of 2 animals. Apart from this, a house near the bridge in Thati Budhakedar Nath has also been washed away. Houses and shops located near the road getting damaged due to the water level of the river in the market below the gate of the Dham have also been evacuated.