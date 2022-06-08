Union Minister Pandey presides over Common Yoga Protocol demo at BHEL

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 6 Jun: As a part of the 75-day countdown to 8th International Day of Yoga, a Common Yoga Protocol demonstration was organised at BHEL’s Noida Township today under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, presided over the event. Dr Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, and Functional Directors on the Board, were present at the event. Senior officials of MHI & BHEL, members of BHEL Ladies’ Welfare Association and a large number of employees and their family members from BHEL as well as from other CPSEs also participated in the event.

The event was live-streamed across all units and offices of BHEL and other CPSEs under MHI. Instructors from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga guided the participants with respect to yoga asanas at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Pandey highlighted that the initiative taken by the Prime Minister culminated in the UN declaring 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. As a result, it is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm.

Yoga, India’s gift to the World, can help prevent many common lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity, stress, heart disease, hypertension and lessen the impact of existing problems. The Minister added that Yoga must be an integral part of the people’s lives. As a step in that direction, Yoga events are being organised to ensure it becomes part of the daily routine.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Dr Pandey exhorted all present to realise and appreciate the value of trees in maintaining the environment. As part of a commemorative plantation programme, he also planted a sapling in the BHEL Township.