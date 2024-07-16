United Nations-Sustainable Development Goals: Spreading Awareness through Radio

By DK Budakoti

Dehradun, 14 Jul: The UN defined Sustainable Development Goals-SDG are a set of international development goals for all the countries across the world. They were created by the United Nations and promoted as global goals for sustainable development. They replaced the earlier Millennium Development Goals-MDG, when they expire at the end of 2015. The SDG goals are operational from 2015 to 2030. There are 17 goals and 169 specific targets for those goals.

The Institute for Development Support-IDS has planned a radio programme to inform general public on the UN goals. IDS is implementing the “Radio Himalaya” project in collaboration with Govind Ballabh Pant National Himalayan Environment Institute” for public awareness and community participation on the subject of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Under the “Radio Himalaya” project, 24 radio episodes of 15 minutes duration will be broadcast fortnightly in the coming month through Akashvani Kendra Dehradun (100.5 FM).

In this context, a one day workshop was organised by IDS at Doon Library and Research Centre on the subject of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in reference to Uttarakhand state on 23 June. Experts from civil societies were present to give suggestions on the key points and content for radio broadcast, to create public awareness and community participation and to decide the outline of “Radio Himalaya”.

Jaiprakash Pawar, the architect of Radio Himalaya, while presenting the concept of Radio Himalaya, said that this will be a unique work of its kind to spread public awareness through radio about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in Uttarakhand state.

Famous folk singer Rekha Dhasmana Uniyal gave a performance of Saraswati Vandana.

Devendra Kumar Budakoti, the Chairperson of IDS, welcomed the participants. He said that the UN development goals had become more of an academic exercise, through seminars, workshops and academic paper presentations on various national and international platforms. This IDS radio project is proposed to share UN goals with the general public.

Dr Manoj Pant, Director, Centre for Good Governance and Planning, Government of Uttarakhand, gave a detailed presentation on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and said that Uttarakhand has made better progress than other states in achieving these but still a lot of work needs to be done. Challenges remain due to the hilly geographical conditions. Dr Pant said that this is not possible without public participation, Radio Himalaya could play a big role in this.

Anil Bharti, Assistant Director, Programme, Akashvani, Dehradun, while highlighting the importance of radio, said that Akashvani is the largest radio broadcaster in the country. He said that the new digital technology has changed the form of radio and has now made it a very popular medium. Anil Bharti said that the programmes broadcast from Akashvani are being heard all over the world through online streaming.

While chairing the first session of the workshop, HARC Founder Mahendra Kunwar said that Radio Himalaya will work to make people of Uttarakhand and other neighbouring states aware about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Bharat Patwal, Executive Director of IDS, gave a historical background of UN Development goals, starting from UN Earth Summit to MDG and now to SDG and world ranking of India in achieving these sustainable development goals.

In the second open session of the workshop, the participants gave their important suggestions on the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. All the participants believed that the programmes of Himalaya Radio should be made in simple and easy language so that the listeners can feel connected. The programmes should be able to present the Sustainable Development Goals in an interesting way. The participants also suggested that the Sustainable Development Goals can be made interesting through radio shows, dramas and jingles. Bharat Patwal played the role of facilitator of this session.

While chairing the second session, Dr Dinesh Joshi, founder of Himalayan Study Circle, said that radio plays a major role in reaching most sections of society and providing them information about their development. Radio will work to spread public awareness and information in society about the development of the Himalayan state.

The following gave valuable suggestions for the radio programme. Dr Dinesh Joshi of Himalayan Study Circle, Vinod Joshi of Pratipaksh Samvad, Rajendra Negi of Havelvani Radio, Ambrish Bisht of Azim Premji Foundation, Mahesh Juyal, Dr Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Dr Yogesh Dhasmana, Dr SP Sati, Madan Dobhal, Hemlata Behen, Dr Atul Sharma, Rekha Sharma, Ranjana Sharma, Himanshu Ahuja, Chandan Negi, Sushil Dimri, Chandramohan Thapliyal, Girish Dimri, Arjun Bisht, Tarannum Salim, Vijay Bhatt, Bhagwanti, Kanta Rawat, Kavita Rawat and Deepa Panwar – Coordinator of Radio Himalaya Project, etc., participated in the workshop.

At the end of the workshop, Bharat Patwal and Jaiprakash Panwar, Chief Researcher, Radio Himalaya thanked all the participants.