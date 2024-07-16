Interpreting Mandates

It is a good thing that the BJP has decided to examine the reasons for its recent defeats, including the ones in the bypolls. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has blamed complacency among the cadre as a primary cause. Also, overdependence on PM Modi’s popularity. This is true but there have been shortcomings in the calculations of the leadership with regard to caste sentiments, particularly in UP. The index of opposition unity also has gone up, while the BJP has been breaking up with long-time allies for reasons that remain unclear.

All this is the larger picture, but there are also local issues that matter in even a highly BJP inclined state like Uttarakhand. It suffered losses in the bypolls of Manglaur and Badrinath. Neither of these constituencies were held by it. The results, however, were a contrast. Because the BJP has never won Manglaur, it worked hard there, having carefully studied the support base of various parties. It did very well as compared to the past and fell only some five hundred votes short of a victory. This should be the model to follow, particularly in UP. Getting an ‘outside’ candidate was the type of out-of-the-box thinking required.

In contrast, the BJP misread the situation in Badrinath. It followed the traditional path of backing a supposedly popular local leader who had defected from the Congress. He failed to bring in enough votes. Does the BJP know why the people did not vote for the party in power? Were they displeased with its choice of candidate? Are there shortcomings of governance that have generated resentment? Is all the special attention being given to the region’s development not making an impact?

As mentioned earlier, there are too many announcements being made in the belief that intent is good enough to satisfy the people. Public memory is short – unless people are reminded on a daily basis, through benefits accrued, of the government’s intent, they tend to forget. Regular and clean tap water, for instance, is one such reminder, as are functional drains and sewers. Also, with change in economic status, people want a different level of facilities. Public gratitude is not a sentiment to be relied on. Parties in the present day need to be more scientific in their approach by developing statistical models that corelate voters’ needs in specific areas to what is being delivered. The urban body elections are approaching in Uttarakhand, the cadres must get down to the job if there are to be no more disappointments.