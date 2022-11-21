Universities must promote greater digitisation: Gurmit Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: Kumaon University’s Vice Chancellor Prof NK Joshi presented various modules of an ERP software system developed by the university, through power point presentation in front of Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhawan here today. A live presentation of the affiliation module developed for new, permanent, temporary affiliation and extension of affiliation was done by KK Pandey, in-charge of ERP cell of Kumaon University. Appreciating the efforts of Kumaon University, the Governor emphasised on adopting paperless system in other universities as well.

During this, discussions were also held on digitisation and ERP software system of activities related to Raj Bhavan. The Governor said that digitisation of services accelerates economic development. He said that making this module of the university an effective model, the higher educational institutions ought to practically promote digitisation. Around the world today, digital technology was emerging as a technology that was constantly transforming, growing rapidly, and increasing productivity gains in every sector. He said that a different thinking and plan was needed for the next decade. In such a situation, educational institutions ought to understand and accept the technological revolution.