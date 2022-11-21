Maharaj appreciates contribution of devotees, officials and people of Uttarakhand for success of Char Dham Yatra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: The portals of the world famous Shri Badrinath Dham were closed today for the winter season, after evening worship. On this occasion, Minister Satpal Maharaj expressed gratitude to all the devotees , officers, employees and local people engaged in the travel arrangements for the completion of the yatra .

Maharaj informed that a record 4615962 (forty-four lakh fifteen thousand nine hundred and ninety-five) devotees reached Gangotri, Yamnotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath this year during the Chardham Yatra .

The Minister said that after the closure of the doors of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dham , the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham were closed for the winter by covering Lord Badrivishal with a woollen blanket woven by the women of Mana Village.

Tomorrow morning, on 20th November, Shri Uddhav ji and Shri Kuber ji’s doli will reach Shri Yoga Dhyan Badri Pandukeshwar from Badrinath Dham , along with them the throne of Rawal and Adi Guru Shankaracharya will also reach Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar. He said that Shri Uddhav ji and Shri Kuber ji will stay at Shri Yog Badri Pandukeshwar in winter, while after the stay at Pandukeshwar on 20th November, the throne of Adiguru Shankaracharya will reach Shri Narsingh Temple Joshimath on 21st November. After this, winter pujas will start at Yog Badri Pandukeshwar and Shri Narasimha Temple Joshimath.

Maharaj has requested the devotees to reach Uttarakhand in maximum numbers for winter darshan of God.